BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeiGene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BeiGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.54.

BeiGene stock opened at $263.86 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $360,443,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $1,402,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,306,943.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,703 shares of company stock worth $46,243,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

