Berry Petroleum (BRY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

12/16/2020 – Berry Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Berry Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

12/10/2020 – Berry Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

12/3/2020 – Berry Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

11/13/2020 – Berry Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

11/5/2020 – Berry Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Berry Petroleum stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $3.79. 200,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,781. The stock has a market cap of $302.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth $63,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth $216,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

