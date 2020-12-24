BEST (NYSE:BSTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.23

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 4571623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

