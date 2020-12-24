Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $84.53

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and traded as high as $101.25. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) shares last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 26,626 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.