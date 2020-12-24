BidaskClub Downgrades Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) to Hold

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ VTOL opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $35.91.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $179,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 802,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,513.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.