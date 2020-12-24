BidaskClub Downgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Buy

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,227,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Finally, Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

