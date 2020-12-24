BidaskClub Downgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Buy

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $79.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 77.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.