BidaskClub Downgrades International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Buy

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $57,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,715,154 shares of company stock worth $73,120,944 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Money Express by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in International Money Express by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Analyst Recommendations for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

