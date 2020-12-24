BidaskClub Downgrades Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

LORL opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,370 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the third quarter valued at $2,479,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

