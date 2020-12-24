BidaskClub Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Buy

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

