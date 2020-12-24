BidaskClub Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Buy

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
FSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.
Shares of FSK stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.