BidaskClub Upgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to “Buy”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.
ADTN opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.30 million, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676,842 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ADTRAN by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 409,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,687,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.
