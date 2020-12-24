BidaskClub Upgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to “Buy”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

ADTN opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.30 million, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676,842 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ADTRAN by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 409,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,687,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

