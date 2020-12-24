BidaskClub Upgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.