BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.60 and last traded at $100.56. 5,014,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 2,393,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.46.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.
The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of -1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.
