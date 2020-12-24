BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.60 and last traded at $100.56. 5,014,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 2,393,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of -1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

