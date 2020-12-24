BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of BioTelemetry worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 177,654 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEAT. Sidoti cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

