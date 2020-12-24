bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $16.97 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00137664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.00675572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00152682 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00372142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00095671 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

