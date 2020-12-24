Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $146.96 million and $8.56 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.39 or 0.00035715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00254817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00041529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.