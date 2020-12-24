Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Trading Up 9.8%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares were up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $33.76. Approximately 570,348 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 218,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -5.59.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 18,090 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $601,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 15,980 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $531,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,250 shares of company stock worth $7,989,309.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 344,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 62.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 177,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 176.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 130,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 576.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

