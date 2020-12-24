BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $11.36 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
