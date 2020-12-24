BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $11.36 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

