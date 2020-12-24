BlackRock Inc. Buys 46,190 Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Research Frontiers worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Research Frontiers by 95.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Shares of REFR stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.09. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%.

Research Frontiers Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.