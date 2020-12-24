BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 154,006 Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 154,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Asana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,010,000.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.51.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,148,009 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

