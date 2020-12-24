BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 398.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELA Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of TELA opened at $16.13 on Thursday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $232.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

