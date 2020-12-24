BlackRock Inc. Has $4.55 Million Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter worth $149,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

