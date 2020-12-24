BlackRock Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,422 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCU shares. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

