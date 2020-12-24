BlackRock Inc. Purchases 7,389 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.39% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCCY. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $174.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Charles S. Crow III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

