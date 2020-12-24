BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,000,555 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,602,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 518,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADES shares. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

