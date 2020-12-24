BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at $178,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at $686,000.

MHD stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

