BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Director Cynthia Egan Acquires 1,561 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Director Cynthia Egan acquired 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $37.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

