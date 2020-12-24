BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Director Cynthia Egan Acquires 1,561 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Director Cynthia Egan acquired 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $37.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.