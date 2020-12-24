Blink Charging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 107,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical volume of 34,547 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLNK. BidaskClub raised shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $8.11 on Thursday, reaching $51.88. 441,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.53 and a beta of 4.14.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $82,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

