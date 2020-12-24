BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of BXC stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. BlueLinx has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $30.35.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The company had revenue of $871.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.08 million.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,810 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,877,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,846,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.