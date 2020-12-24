BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMCH. Barclays upped their price target on BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush downgraded BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.83.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BMC Stock by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BMC Stock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BMC Stock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in BMC Stock by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

