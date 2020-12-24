BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) Shares Gap Down to $59.40

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.40, but opened at $57.00. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) shares last traded at $57.34, with a volume of 235,278 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.19. The company has a market cap of £145.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.63. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

