Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $92.60 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

