Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.0650 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $288,400.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00331362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

