Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Bridgeline Digital had a positive return on equity of 31.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

BLIN stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLIN shares. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

