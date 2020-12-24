Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $17.58. Bridgetown shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 87,825 shares trading hands.

About Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

