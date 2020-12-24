Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,121,000 after buying an additional 169,823 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,019,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after buying an additional 48,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,778,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

