Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

