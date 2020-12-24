Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $428,000 in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 102.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Trinseo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,660. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit