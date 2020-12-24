Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $428,000 in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 102.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Trinseo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,660. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

