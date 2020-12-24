Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $3,102,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 494.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $772,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.84. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

