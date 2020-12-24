Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,395,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of CHX opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

