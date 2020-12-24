Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,106 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.7% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

LBRDK opened at $157.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.66 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.