Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $12,168,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $51,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $208.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day moving average is $203.51. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

