Brokerages Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Allot Communications stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Allot Communications by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $3,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

