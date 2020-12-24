Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report $274.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.20 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $994.50 million, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,694 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 418,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,195. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

