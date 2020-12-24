Brokerages Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post sales of $650.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $619.08 million. CAE reported sales of $699.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.71. CAE has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CAE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 183,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

