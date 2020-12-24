Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Alteryx reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

AYX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. 2,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,091. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.96.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $239,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,263,372 shares of company stock valued at $259,521,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

