Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce sales of $114.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $116.10 million. Tenable reported sales of $97.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $436.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.17 million to $438.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $518.53 million, with estimates ranging from $503.01 million to $525.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,738 shares in the company, valued at $52,343,137.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,511 shares of company stock worth $9,408,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after buying an additional 5,761,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after buying an additional 1,350,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after buying an additional 689,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenable by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

