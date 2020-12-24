Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $29.00

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 42,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.