Brokerages Set China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Target Price at $24.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,034. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the second quarter worth $714,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

