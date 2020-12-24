Brokerages Set Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target at $72.33

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $87.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $100.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

